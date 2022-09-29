Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $189.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,980. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.