Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.80. 33,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,907. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.85 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

