Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 3,175 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.13. 504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,598. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.18 and its 200 day moving average is $273.83.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.