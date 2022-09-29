Security Financial Services INC. Buys 20,854 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,099,000 after buying an additional 267,098 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $52.24. 110,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,913. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35.

