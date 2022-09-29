Security Financial Services INC. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,951 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 620,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618,707. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

