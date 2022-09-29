Security Financial Services INC. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $9.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.93. The stock had a trading volume of 359,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,843. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.08 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day moving average of $375.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

