Security Financial Services INC. Has $508,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $47.60. 68,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,255. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91.

