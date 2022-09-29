Security Financial Services INC. Sells 1,703 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PRF traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,083. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.64.

