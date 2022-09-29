Security Financial Services INC. Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 631.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 15.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFQY traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.94. 41,056 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65.

