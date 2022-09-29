Security Financial Services INC. Sells 43,798 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,798 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $51.11.

