Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

SNFCA opened at $6.23 on Monday. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter worth $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

