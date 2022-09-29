Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $259.98 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,260 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for about 6.4% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 2.22% of First Horizon worth $259,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

FHN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 3,893,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,807. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

