Senior (LON:SNR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $111.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 113.63 ($1.37), with a volume of 393480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.80 ($1.46).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 183 ($2.21) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £476.59 million and a PE ratio of 3,787.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

