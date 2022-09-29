Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

