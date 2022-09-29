Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.00

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30), with a volume of 64257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

Serabi Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.18 million and a PE ratio of 416.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.10.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.