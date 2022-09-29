Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $198.39 million and $20.70 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 261,000,003 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

