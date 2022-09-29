Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGBAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SES from €9.60 ($9.80) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get SES alerts:

SES Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $5.40 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SES has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.94.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.