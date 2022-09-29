Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.39.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Shake Shack to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
