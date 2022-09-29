Shapeways (SHPW) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Shapeways to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shapeways and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways $33.62 million $1.76 million -1.12 Shapeways Competitors $1.61 billion $149.56 million 20.36

Shapeways’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways. Shapeways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Shapeways has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways’ competitors have a beta of -0.53, meaning that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shapeways and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways -26.66% -20.23% -17.91% Shapeways Competitors -119.14% -15.22% -10.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shapeways and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shapeways Competitors 50 160 386 6 2.58

Shapeways currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 497.01%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 48.67%. Given Shapeways’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Shapeways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Shapeways shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shapeways competitors beat Shapeways on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

