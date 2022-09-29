Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Up 33.4% in September

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.5 days.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SJR traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shaw Communications

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

