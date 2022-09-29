SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $69,804.38 and approximately $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

