Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFT. William Blair downgraded Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shift Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SFT opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.80. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 517,018 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

