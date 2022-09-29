Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Rises By 78.1%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 36Kr

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,354. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.67. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.