Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Increases By 595.6%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 595.6% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

3DX Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS DDDX opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. 3DX Industries has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

