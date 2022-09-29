Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Increases By 595.6%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 595.6% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS DDDX opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. 3DX Industries has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
