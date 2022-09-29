Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Decreases By 28.8%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 3,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

