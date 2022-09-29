Short Interest in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Rises By 37.1%

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WNNR stock remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,795. Andretti Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

Get Andretti Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,379,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,112,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andretti Acquisition Company Profile

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.