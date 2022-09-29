Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Decreases By 31.0%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRDF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BIRDF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.