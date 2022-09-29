Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Grows By 196.7%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 196.7% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Birks Group Stock Down 0.2 %

BGI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,629. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

