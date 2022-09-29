Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Increases By 312.5%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDIMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.