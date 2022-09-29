Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Drops By 42.4%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ stock traded up 0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 15.12. 1,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 17.33 and its 200-day moving average is 17.80. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.71 and a 52-week high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 789.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,004 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

