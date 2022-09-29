Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Drops By 42.4%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CPZ stock traded up 0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 15.12. 1,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 17.33 and its 200-day moving average is 17.80. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.71 and a 52-week high of 21.35.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
