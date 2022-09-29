Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Declines By 86.8%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 127,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

