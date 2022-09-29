Short Interest in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Drops By 54.7%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLI. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,235,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Colicity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Colicity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,145,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Colicity by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,127,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 246,263 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 786,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 84,659 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colicity Price Performance

COLI stock remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Thursday. 16,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,580. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Colicity has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

