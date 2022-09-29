Short Interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Rises By 531.8%

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,600 shares, an increase of 531.8% from the August 31st total of 95,700 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRA opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Comera Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Sherblom acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,163 shares in the company, valued at $753,460.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Gerard Campbell acquired 25,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Sherblom bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 371,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,460.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 122,600 shares of company stock worth $251,306.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

