Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Decreases By 48.2%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the August 31st total of 366,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DatChat

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DatChat by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DatChat by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DatChat by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DatChat during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in DatChat during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DATS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,011. DatChat has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

