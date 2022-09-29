Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Rises By 75.9%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance
Shares of EVK stock remained flat at $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09 and a beta of -0.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
