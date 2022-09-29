Short Interest in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDW) Expands By 53.5%

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDW – Get Rating) by 1,073.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,470 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of FEXDW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 27,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.36.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

