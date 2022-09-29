Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declines By 92.3%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FYX stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $101.96.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

