Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declines By 92.3%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of FYX stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $101.96.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.