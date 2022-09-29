Short Interest in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Grows By 349.1%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, an increase of 349.1% from the August 31st total of 134,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Gores Holdings VII Price Performance

NASDAQ GSEV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Gores Holdings VII has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings VII

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VII

