Short Interest in Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Rises By 242.4%

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 242.4% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,973,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Price Performance

Shares of GRCU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 100,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,123,529. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

