Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Drops By 89.8%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HENKY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. 176,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,996. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.