Short Interest in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Expands By 64.9%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hillstream BioPharma Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HILS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Hillstream BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

