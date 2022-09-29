Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Grows By 266.7%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 5,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.13.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
