Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Decreases By 91.7%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Information Services Trading Up 0.9 %

IRMTF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $18.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Information Services has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

Information Services Company Profile



Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

