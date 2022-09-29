Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Decreases By 77.8%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

