Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Rises By 100.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

