Short Interest in Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Drops By 96.4%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kaya Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of KAYS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Kaya has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

