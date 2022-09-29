Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rises By 60.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Kingspan Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 56,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77.

Kingspan Group Announces Dividend

Kingspan Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

