Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Declines By 98.0%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kion Group from €54.00 ($55.10) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 117,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

