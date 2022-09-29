Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Increases By 99.2%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Kutcho Copper Stock Performance
Shares of KCCFF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.93.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
