Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Increases By 99.2%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Performance

Shares of KCCFF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.93.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 65 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

