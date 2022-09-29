Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Expands By 61.7%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KVH Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of KVHI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 56,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,861. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $172.63 million, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About KVH Industries

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

